Man in serious condition after being shot 8 times in North Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in serious condition after being shot eight times in North Philadelphia.

The shooting occurred just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday on the 3300 block of North Front Street.

Arriving officers found a man in his 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where they found he had been shot eight times in his hand, shoulder, chest and back.

Police are questioning one man in connection with the shooting, but no charges have been filed.
