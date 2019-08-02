Man shot 9 times at North Philadelphia playground, 3 arrested

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three suspects are under arrest for a shooting at a playground in North Philadelphia on Thursday night.It happened around 11:40 p.m. Thursday at Marie Winchester Playground on the 2300 block of North Sydenham Street.Police said a 20-year-old man was sitting at the playground when he was shot nine times.He was taken to Temple University Hospital and listed in stable condition.There is no information about a possible motive.