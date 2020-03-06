Man shot by police after nearly hitting officers with car in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Officers opened fire on a man in Wilmington, Delaware on Thursday night after authorities say he sped his vehicle onto a sidewalk where police were standing.The suspect was shot one time. He is in the hospital in stable condition.No officers were injured.It all began around 6:15 p.m. Thursday when someone flagged down a Wilmington police officer who was on patrol.There was a domestic dispute in progress on the 3200 block of West Second Street.Arriving officers spotted a 51-year-old man in a vehicle.According to police, the officers told the man repeatedly to stop his vehicle, but instead he tried to get away.In the process, officers explained the man rammed a marked police vehicle and struck a second vehicle.Authorities say the man then sped onto a sidewalk where officers were standing, and that's when two Wilmington police officers opened fire.The suspect was hit once but kept driving.A short time later police zeroed in on the wounded suspect on the 900 block of North Pine Street, and he was taken into custody.He was transported to the hospital for treatment.The incident remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, the Office of Professional Standards, and the Delaware Department of Justice.