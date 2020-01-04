Man shot and killed in Germantown home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 37-year-old man was shot and killed inside his Germantown home, Philadelphia police said.

Officers responded to the 5600 block of Bloyd Street around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the victim was shot in the back. He was taken to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police found shell casings inside and outside the home.

Authorities said the victim lived in the home with his mother.

No arrests have been made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
germantown (philadelphia)deadly shootingfatal shootingshooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sources: Audubon deli owner stabbed to death in fight over tip jar
Thousands in Baghdad mourn Iranian general killed by US
Woman killed in Bucks County blaze
Philly police cruiser collides with SUV, 3 injured
Philadelphia to pay $4.15M to man over wrongful conviction
Asbestos in Philly Schools: Suspicious parents confront district officials
Fire twister caught on camera as Australian wildfires rage
Show More
Boil water advisory lifted for Limerick Township
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Shower
Rod Stewart accused of punching security guard
Barber gives fans Eagles haircuts
Officials: Upper Darby winter games closed to public
More TOP STORIES News