Man shot and killed in North Philadelphia identified by police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police have identified a man shot and killed Monday night in North Philadelphia.

24-year-old Kevin Lowe, from the 2900 block of North 23rd Street, was shot several times in the head and torso.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. at 23rd and Indiana streets.

Arriving officers didn't wait for an ambulance.

They rushed Lowe to Temple University Hospital for treatment, but he died 15 minutes later.

Detectives are working to determine who shot Lowe and why.

