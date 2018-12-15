Man shot and killed inside Germantown restaurant

GERMANTOWN (WPVI) --Philadelphia Police are searching for two masked gunmen who chased a man into a Germantown restaurant, where they shot and killed him.
It happened just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the New Kitchen Chinese take-out restaurant on the 4900 block of Wayne Avenue.
Police say surveillance video shows the entire encounter.
The 24-year-old man was shot several times.
He was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
A customer who was inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting was not hurt.
