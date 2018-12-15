Man shot and killed inside Germantown restaurant

Philadelphia Police are searching for two masked gunmen who chased a man into a Germantown restaurant, where they shot and killed him.It happened just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the New Kitchen Chinese take-out restaurant on the 4900 block of Wayne Avenue.Police say surveillance video shows the entire encounter.The 24-year-old man was shot several times.He was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he died from his injuries.A customer who was inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting was not hurt.------