Man shot and killed inside Germantown restaurant

GERMANTOWN (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Police are searching for two masked gunmen who chased a man into a Germantown restaurant, where they shot and killed him.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the New Kitchen Chinese take-out restaurant on the 4900 block of Wayne Avenue.

Police say surveillance video shows the entire encounter.

The 24-year-old man was shot several times.

He was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A customer who was inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting was not hurt.

