Man shot and killed near 3-year-old boy in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot multiple times just feet away from a 3-year-old boy in West Philadelphia, police said.The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. Thursday at 56th Street and Wyalusing Avenue.Arriving officers found the 49-year-old victim bleeding heavily at the scene. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.Police said at least 14 shots were fired at close range.Police found a toddler inside the victim's car. The boy was identified as the son of a family friend.Officers said the boy was not hurt and he has been reunited with his mother.Investigators believe this shooting was not random, but have no motive yet.A home was also struck by gunfire, however, no one inside was injured, police said.Investigators are looking at surveillance video from nearby businesses.