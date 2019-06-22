Man shot and killed on a North Philadelphia street

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are on the scene of a deadly shooting Friday evening.

It happened around 7 p.m. along the 3000 block of North Darien and Clearfield streets.

Police say several residents were out enjoying the first eve of summer when gunfire rang out.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the neck. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital by police where he was pronounced dead.

There are no arrests or word on a motive.
