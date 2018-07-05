Man shot and killed outside immigration facility in Kensington

Man shot and killed outside immigration facility in Kensington. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on July 5, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A man is dead after being shot in the chest in front of a facility offering immigration services in Philadelphia.

Police say the shooting happened early Wednesday morning, outside the Sisters of Saint Joseph Welcome Center, at Allegheny Avenue and Weymouth Street in Kensington.

The 25-year-old victim died at Temple University Hospital.

Investigators are looking for the shooter and the motive.

Police have not released the victim's name.

