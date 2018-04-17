SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A 30-year-old man was shot and killed while driving in South Philadelphia.
It happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday on the 2200 block of Cantrell Street.
Police say someone fired a series of bullets at the vehicle.
They say the victim continued driving after he was shot in the back and neck.
He slammed into parked cars before crashing through a fence.
The driver was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died a short time later.
Police are searching for the suspect.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps