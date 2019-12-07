Man shot and killed while searching through his SUV in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot and killed while standing near the trunk of his SUV in North Philadelphia, police said.It happened around 2 a.m. Saturday on the 2100 block of Ridge Avenue where the 39-year-old victim had pulled over his Nissan SUV.Police said the vehicle was still running as the victim was looking through his trunk.That's when someone came up to the victim and shot him four times.Another man riding a bike saw the victim lying in the street and called 911.The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.Police are hoping security cameras in the area will help them find the shooter.