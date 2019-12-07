Man shot and killed while searching through his SUV in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot and killed while standing near the trunk of his SUV in North Philadelphia, police said.

It happened around 2 a.m. Saturday on the 2100 block of Ridge Avenue where the 39-year-old victim had pulled over his Nissan SUV.

Police said the vehicle was still running as the victim was looking through his trunk.

That's when someone came up to the victim and shot him four times.

Another man riding a bike saw the victim lying in the street and called 911.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are hoping security cameras in the area will help them find the shooter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiashooting
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother of missing NJ girl: Family friend her 1st suspect
TIMELINE: The search for 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez
Rowan students hold vigil following recent suicides on campus
Iran frees Princeton grad student for US-held scientist
Judge rejects plea, says arson suspects not taking responsibility
Funeral for teen killed stepping off SEPTA bus in North Philly
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny And Chilly
Minivan with woman, 3 kids crashes in Aston Twp.
Woman punches mountain lion that killed her dog
Flesh-eating bacteria linked to heroin kills 7 in California
Man with gun terrorizes school bus full of kids in Wilmington
More TOP STORIES News