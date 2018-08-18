Man shot and killed while sitting in his truck in Feltonville

EMBED </>More Videos

Man shot and killed while sitting in his truck in Feltonville. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on August 18, 2018.

FELTONVILLE (WPVI) --
Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot and killed while sitting in his truck.

Police found the victim in his truck at Fifth and Louden streets in Feltonville, just before 3 a.m. Saturday.

Police found 16-shell casings.

During the investigation, police discovered that six bullets hit a nearby home.

Police were fearful that someone inside may have been injured.

When no one answered the door, police used a fire department's ladder to knock on a window.

The homeowner did wake up, and said no one was injured.

Police have not released any other details about the victim or suspect.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother killed in murder-suicide identified as City Council staffer
Officials investigate cause of death for Colorado mom, kids
Northbound lanes of Northeast extension shutdown due to accident
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
Man dead after being stabbed in North Philadelphia apartment building
Crews work to repair water main break in city's Bustleton section
Police search for serial battery thief
Man shot several times in Southwest Philadelphia
Show More
2 injured in double shooting in Strawberry Mansion
Firefighters battle Ocean County house fire
House partially collapses in North Philadelphia
Laurel House in Montco. offers help for domestic violence victims
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More News