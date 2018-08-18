Man shot and killed while sitting in his truck in Feltonville

Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot and killed while sitting in his truck.Police found the victim in his truck at Fifth and Louden streets in Feltonville, just before 3 a.m. Saturday.Police found 16-shell casings.During the investigation, police discovered that six bullets hit a nearby home.Police were fearful that someone inside may have been injured.When no one answered the door, police used a fire department's ladder to knock on a window.The homeowner did wake up, and said no one was injured.Police have not released any other details about the victim or suspect.------