EMBED >More News Videos Surveillance Video: Armed robbery at Lukoil in Ridley Township, Delaware County on April 3, 2019.

EMBED >More News Videos Employee suffers graze wound during robbery attempt at Delco Lukoil station: Jeannette Reyes reports on Action News at 6 a.m., April 3, 2019

RIDLEY TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Police said a man was shot at a Lukoil gas station in Ridley Township early Wednesday morning.It happened around 3:45 a.m. on the 1900 West MacDade Boulevard.Police said the victim was a 23-year-old man.An employee of the Lukoil said a fellow employee suffered a graze wound during an armed robbery attempt.The employee said he was not hit when the bullet went through his pants.The victim said he is a long-time employee of the gas station and this is the third time he has been robbed.Officials said the robber made off with an undetermined amount of cash.