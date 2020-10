PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead after he was shot nine times in the Lowe's parking lot in South Philadelphia on Monday afternoon, according to police.The shooting happened at about 1:05 p.m. at 2106 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.Police said a 21-year-old man was shot nine times throughout his body and was taken to Jefferson University Hospital. He died at 1:20 p.m.No arrests have been made.