Man shot at SEPTA's Frankford Transportation Center

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a man was shot at a SEPTA station in the city's Frankford section late Thursday.

It happened just before midnight at Frankford Avenue and Pratt Street where the buses are parked.

When officers arrived they found 12 spent shell casings but little else.



"Police arrived on location they initially found a crime scene but initially did not find the victim," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police soon learned that a 19-year-old man walked into Frankford Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

He is listed in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Police are hoping that a number of cameras in the area will point them to the shooter.
frankford (philadelphia)septagun violenceshootingguns
