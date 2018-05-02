A man opened fire on a teenager riding a bicycle on a trail inside Parvin State Park in Pittsgrove Township, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon, police say.The teen was not hit.On Tuesday, New Jersey State Police shared a sketch of a man the teenage boy described as the shooter.Residents said authorities organized a massive manhunt over the weekend."There were four State Troopers then we saw choppers flying all around the lake area," said Andrea Dea of Pittsgrove.The 14-year-old victim said the incident happened just before 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon on the blue trail inside the park.He reported the incident to a park police officer with his mom soon after and gave a description of the shooter to the New Jersey State Police.He said the suspect was a white man with dark blonde hair and a goatee. He said he was approximately 6-feet tall and around 250 pounds.The blue trail is popular with joggers and bikers. It runs deep into the park. State Police are looking for witnesses.Visitors Tuesday said they were aware of the incident but were still out enjoying the day."My dad called me and said 'Where are you?' I said Parvin and he said 'Well someone had a gun there yesterday,'" said Katelynn Hoadley.On Sunday night, police called off the search after three hours.If you have any information regarding this incident you are asked to contact New Jersey State Police.------