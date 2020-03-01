Man shot by police during Doylestown standoff dies at hospital

DOYLESTOWN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The man shot by police during a standoff last month in Doylestown has died, authorities announced on Sunday.Bucks County authorities say 61-year-old man Thomas Edward Zeller was shot by police after barricading himself inside a Doylestown Township home on February 20, 2019. He was transported to the hospital where he died this weekend.Neighbors were stunned when they were told to shelter in place, and then shots were fired."They were basically trying to talk him down," said Jim Brooks, who lives a few doors down from where the standoff took place.Doylestown Township police began to respond around 8 p.m. Thursday for reports of an armed man who was damaging property on Carriage Drive in the Olde Colonial Greene townhomes."They kept just saying 'calm down, let's end this peacefully.' It seemed to go on for 45 minutes and they kept saying, 'if you had a bad day maybe we can talk about it,'" said Brooks, who says he heard multiple shots fired.No officers were injured in the incident.Officials have not said if the man fired at police.The Montgomery County Coroner's Office is scheduled to perform an autopsy Monday morning.Bucks County District Attorney Matthew D. Weintraub is presently reviewing the shooting.