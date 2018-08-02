Man shot dead in Southwest Philadelphia; gunman sought

Police say a killer is loose on the streets of Southwest Philadelphia, and a surveillance video shows the moment that gunman opened fire.A gunman shot a 23-year-old man sitting outside his home on Tuesday along the 1700 block of Avondale Street and left him to die.People ran for their lives when a man driving a white Mercedes SUV allegedly fired those shots.The victim was rushed to the hospital but didn't make it.He was pronounced dead just before 1:30 p.m.Police have no one in custody or a motive.------