Man shot dead in Southwest Philadelphia; gunman sought

EMBED </>More Videos

Man shot dead in Southwest Philadelphia; gunman sought. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on August 2, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police say a killer is loose on the streets of Southwest Philadelphia, and a surveillance video shows the moment that gunman opened fire.

A gunman shot a 23-year-old man sitting outside his home on Tuesday along the 1700 block of Avondale Street and left him to die.

People ran for their lives when a man driving a white Mercedes SUV allegedly fired those shots.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but didn't make it.

He was pronounced dead just before 1:30 p.m.

Police have no one in custody or a motive.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Officials: 2 boys placed black doll hanging from noose in Queen Village as prank
Prosecutors weigh charges in deadly dog attack
Tree Trimmer shocked in New Castle County
Chester officer uses body to shield family from gunfire
Mother of Center City stabbing victim: I was manipulated by D.A.
New technology may help solve a decades-old murder
Suspicious fire under investigation in Solebury Township
Musikfest 2018 preparing for huge crowds
Show More
Police release video in deadly rec center shooting
Surveillance video shows gunmen firing at Overbrook Farms home
Second passenger dies after dump truck, SUV collide in Burlington County
All clear after active shooter report at Ohio Air Force Base
Man sentenced in deadly Center City hit-and-run
More News