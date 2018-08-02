Man shot dead in Southwest Philadelphia; gunman sought

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Police say a killer is loose on the streets of Southwest Philadelphia, and a surveillance video shows the moment that gunman opened fire.
A gunman shot a 23-year-old man sitting outside his home on Tuesday along the 1700 block of Avondale Street and left him to die.
People ran for their lives when a man driving a white Mercedes SUV allegedly fired those shots.
The victim was rushed to the hospital but didn't make it.
He was pronounced dead just before 1:30 p.m.
Police have no one in custody or a motive.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps