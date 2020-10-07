Man shot during attempted carjacking in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot Wednesday morning during an attempted carjacking in West Philadelphia, according to police.

Police said the victim was getting a cup of coffee, near 52nd and Girard streets, at about 7:30 a.m. when a man approached him as he was getting out of his car.

The man told the victim he was going to take his truck and pulled a gun. The victim also pulled a gun, police said.

The two men exchanged in a gun battle in the street and the victim suffered a graze wound to the head, according to police. At least eight shots were fired before the suspect took off.

The incident remains under investigation.
