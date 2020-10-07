PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot Wednesday morning during an attempted carjacking in West Philadelphia, according to police.
Police said the victim was getting a cup of coffee, near 52nd and Girard streets, at about 7:30 a.m. when a man approached him as he was getting out of his car.
The man told the victim he was going to take his truck and pulled a gun. The victim also pulled a gun, police said.
The two men exchanged in a gun battle in the street and the victim suffered a graze wound to the head, according to police. At least eight shots were fired before the suspect took off.
The incident remains under investigation.
Man shot during attempted carjacking in West Philadelphia
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More