Man shot during carjacking in Overbrook

OVERBROOK (WPVI) -- A man is recovering after being shot in a carjacking in the Overbrook section of Philadelphia.It happened at 8:55 p.m. Thursday in the back of a home on the 6700 block of Leeds Street.The 33-year-old victim was hit in his left leg.Officers rushed him to Lankenau Medical Center. He was listed in stable condition.The victim's white 2013 Infinity JX35 was taken.The Del Rosario family who live nearby heard the shots, but didn't realize until Friday morning that their minivan parked on 67th Street was hit.Don Del Rosario told Action News, "Lo and behold, the back window on the driver's side got blown out by a stray bullet."Investigators at Southwest Detectives have not released information on exactly what transpired. There is still no word on how many people investigators are looking for.