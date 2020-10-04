Man shot during home invasion in Overbrook section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia police are investigating a home invasion in the Overbrook section of the city.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of North 60th Street.

Police said a 44-year-old man and his girlfriend were watching television when a man kicked in the front door of their home and demanded money.

According to investigators, when the man told the gunman he had no money the gunman opened fire, hitting the man in the arm and stomach.

The man was taken to Lankenau Hospital where he is in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia police department.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 Temple students fall from rooftop while taking selfies during party: Police
Portion of I-95 SB shut down following crash
Police seek hit-and-run driver who dragged man 150 feet to his death
AccuWeather: Sun And Clouds
Trump gets experimental drug aimed at curbing severe illness
Man found dead following fire in Philadelphia
Trump improving, but not 'out of the woods' yet, doctor says
Show More
Coronavirus: Trump 'not yet out of the woods,' president's physician says
Matt Klentak steps down as Phillies general manager
Fmr. NJ governor Chris Christie checks into hospital following COVID-19 diagnosis
Chester County farm fights to keep fall traditions alive despite COVID-19
Biden aides say future COVID-19 test results will be released
More TOP STORIES News