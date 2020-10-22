Man shot during altercation at post-funeral gathering in Ardmore; suspect wanted

It happened on the 2600 block of East County Line Road.
Chopper 6 was over the scene where police have cordoned off an area on the block.
Authorities say an altercation between families during a post-funeral gathering led to a man being shot at least one time in the groin. The man's condition is unknown at this time.
DEVELOPING: Haverford Twp police are investigating shooting that took place during a memorial service at rental hall in 2600 block of East County Line Rd.— George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) October 22, 2020
Authorities say an altercation between families leading to a man being shot at least one time in groin.@6abc pic.twitter.com/B6GoKyapmV
No arrests have been made at this time.
