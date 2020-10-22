Man shot during altercation at post-funeral gathering in Ardmore; suspect wanted

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7251149" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 over reported shooting in Ardmore, Pennsylvania on October 22, 2020.

ARDMORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A search is underway for a suspect after a shooting in Ardmore, Delaware County on Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.It happened on the 2600 block of East County Line Road.Chopper 6 was over the scene where police have cordoned off an area on the block.Authorities say an altercation between families during a post-funeral gathering led to a man being shot at least one time in the groin. The man's condition is unknown at this time.No arrests have been made at this time.