Man shot during altercation at post-funeral gathering in Ardmore; suspect wanted

ARDMORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A search is underway for a suspect after a shooting in Ardmore, Delaware County on Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

It happened on the 2600 block of East County Line Road.

Chopper 6 was over the scene where police have cordoned off an area on the block.

Chopper 6 over reported shooting in Ardmore, Pennsylvania on October 22, 2020.



Authorities say an altercation between families during a post-funeral gathering led to a man being shot at least one time in the groin. The man's condition is unknown at this time.



No arrests have been made at this time.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
