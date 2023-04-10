  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man shot twice inside restaurant in Philadelphia's East Mount Airy section

Police said they did make an arrest, and a weapon was recovered at the scene.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, April 10, 2023 4:53PM
Man shot twice inside East Mount Airy restaurant: Police
EMBED <>More Videos

A man was shot Monday morning inside a restaurant in the city's East Mount Airy section, according to Philadelphia police.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot Monday morning inside a restaurant in the city's East Mount Airy section, according to Philadelphia police.

The crime happened just after 11 a.m. inside June's Breakfast on the 6300 block of Stenton Avenue.

Authorities said the 38-year-old victim was shot twice in the stomach.

He was rushed to Einstein Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.

Police said they did make an arrest, and a weapon was recovered at the scene.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW