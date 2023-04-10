Man shot twice inside restaurant in Philadelphia's East Mount Airy section

A man was shot Monday morning inside a restaurant in the city's East Mount Airy section, according to Philadelphia police.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot Monday morning inside a restaurant in the city's East Mount Airy section, according to Philadelphia police.

The crime happened just after 11 a.m. inside June's Breakfast on the 6300 block of Stenton Avenue.

Authorities said the 38-year-old victim was shot twice in the stomach.

He was rushed to Einstein Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.

Police said they did make an arrest, and a weapon was recovered at the scene.

