Man shot following argument at Delaware County bar

EMBED </>More Videos

Man shot following argument at Delaware County bar. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on October 6, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are searching for a man who shot another man after following him from a Delaware County bar after the two got into an argument.

It started at the Happy Inn on Main Street in Darby around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police tell Action News that the men were fighting over a woman.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, left and began walking back to Philadelphia.

The suspect allegedly followed him and shot the man in the leg on Island Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

The suspect then ran into some nearby woods.

Police chased him for a short time, but were unable to catch him.

The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3 dead, 2 injured in Salem County crash
2 teens hospitalized following shooting in Juniata
16-year-old hospitalized after being shot in the back in Summerdale
Man hospitalized following late night shooting in Strawberry Mansion
Ardmore model allegedly murdered during fight over cocaine
Men now face federal charges in shooting of boy, 6
Concerns mount as Philadelphia homicide rates increase
Justices Sotomayor and Kagan speak at Princeton University
Show More
Search for missing endangered teen from Pennsauken
Chicago police officer convicted in Laquan McDonald shooting
Senator Collins backs Kavanaugh, paving way for confirmation
Lawsuit alleges LaCroix contains cockroach insecticide ingredient
Philadelphia to pay $1M to family of man shot in back by officer
More News