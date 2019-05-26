Man found shot in leg, lying in Upper Darby street

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Delaware County are looking for a gunman after finding a man shot in the street.It happened around 12:40 a.m. near the intersection of Radbourne Road and Crosley Avenue in Upper Darby.Police said they were called to the scene to find a man shot in the leg. The man was taken to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition.The victim told police that the shooter was wearing a mask and blue jeans and ran down an alley.Police said the motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.