UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Delaware County are looking for a gunman after finding a man shot in the street.
It happened around 12:40 a.m. near the intersection of Radbourne Road and Crosley Avenue in Upper Darby.
Police said they were called to the scene to find a man shot in the leg. The man was taken to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
The victim told police that the shooter was wearing a mask and blue jeans and ran down an alley.
Police said the motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.
Man found shot in leg, lying in Upper Darby street
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More