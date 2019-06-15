Man shot in attempted robbery in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police believe an attempted robbery ended with a shooting overnight in North Philadelphia.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at 30th and Clearfield streets.

Responding police officers rushed a victim in his 20s to the hospital with a gunshot injury to his shoulder.

Police say the victim told them he was with friends when two men, dressed in all black, approached the group.

The shooter ran from the scene and police are still working to track him down.
