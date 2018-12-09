Man shot in chest during fight in Rhawnhurst

RHAWNHURST (WPVI) --A fight in a cafe in the Rhawnhurst section of Philadelphia ended with a man getting shot in the chest.
The Action Cam was at the scene at the Dark Room Hookah Cafe on the 8000 block of Castor Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
The bar fight spilled onto the sidewalk.
That's when one of the men pulled a gun and shot the other man in the chest.
The 21-year-old victim is in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.
So far, there's no word on any arrests.
