Man shot in chest during fight in Rhawnhurst

Man shot in chest during fight in Rhawnhurst. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on December 9, 2018.

RHAWNHURST (WPVI) --
A fight in a cafe in the Rhawnhurst section of Philadelphia ended with a man getting shot in the chest.

The Action Cam was at the scene at the Dark Room Hookah Cafe on the 8000 block of Castor Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

The bar fight spilled onto the sidewalk.

That's when one of the men pulled a gun and shot the other man in the chest.

The 21-year-old victim is in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

So far, there's no word on any arrests.

