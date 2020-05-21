Man shot multiple times while sitting in car outside his Northeast Philadelphia home

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A gunman critically wounded a man sitting in a running car in the driveway to his Northeast Philadelphia home.It happened just before 2 a.m. in an alley behind the 6400 block of Roosevelt Boulevard.Police said the 45-year-old victim was in the driveway of his home, when someone shot him at close range, firing at least 7 shots.The man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he underwent surgery and is currently in critical condition.Police said they recovered several shell casings as well as some security video from the scene.There is no word on a motive for the shooting.So far no arrests have been made.