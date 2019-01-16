Man shot in face at point-blank range over $20, police say

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A 61-year-old man is left with a bullet lodged in his head after a robbery in North Philadelphia Wednesday night, authorities said.

According to police the perpetrators got away with $20.

"The victim is really lucky to have survived the gunshot to his face," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

That victim was walking on 22nd and Cambria streets when, according to police, he was randomly targeted by five men.

The victim told police the men searched his pockets before he was shot at point-blank range. The entire incident was caught on both home surveillance and police cameras.

"And after taking his money, one of the men put a gun to his face and inches away fired a shot, striking the victim in the face. All other males fled on foot," said Small.

The only description police have of the suspects at present is that they were wearing dark-colored coats and were last seen running south on 21st Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

