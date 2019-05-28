Man shot in hail of gunfire in Grays Ferry

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the shooter who unleashed a hail of gunfire on a South Philadelphia street late Monday.

It happened just before midnight on the 1500 block of South Corlies Street in the Grays Ferry section of the city.

Police said a 31-year-old man was shot in the arm.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Officers found 21 shell casings on the block.

Bullets also hit two parked cars.

There is no word on a motive for the shooting.

Police have not made any arrests.
