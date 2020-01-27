Shooting at Chester corner store leaves man in critical condition

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition following a shooting at a Delaware County corner store Sunday night.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. at the Edgemont Ave Mart Deli on the 2000 block of Edgemont Avenue in Chester.

Police said the victim, later identified at Keenan Mason, was lying in the doorway of the store with a gunshot wound to his head.

Mason was taken to Crozer Chester Medical Center where he is in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact City of Chester Police at 610-447-7813 or Delaware County Detectives at 610-891-8030.
