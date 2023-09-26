SEPTA bus driver finds man shot in head near South Street in Center City Philadelphia

SEPTA bus driver finds man shot in head near South Street in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot in the head while sitting inside a car in Center City early Tuesday morning, police said.

The shooting happened at 17th and South streets at about 1:45 a.m.

Police said a SEPTA bus driver could not get around the blue Toyota Prius, which was sitting idle in the middle of 17th Street.

The bus driver got out and found the injured man inside the car.

The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

There are numerous surveillance cameras in the area, and police said that footage has already given detectives some leads.

Police have not yet identified the victim or determined a motive in the shooting.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker