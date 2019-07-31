PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the gunman who shot a man early Wednesday morning in the city's Tacony section.
Officers responded to the 7000 block of Torrsedale Avenue just before 3 a.m. for a report of a person with a gun.
When they arrived they found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his hip.
He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
There have been no arrests made.
Man shot in hip in Tacony
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News