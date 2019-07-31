Man shot in hip in Tacony

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the gunman who shot a man early Wednesday morning in the city's Tacony section.Officers responded to the 7000 block of Torrsedale Avenue just before 3 a.m. for a report of a person with a gun.When they arrived they found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his hip.He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.There have been no arrests made.