Man shot in leg following attempted robbery in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The Action Cam was on the scene of an attempted robbery and assault that ended in a shooting.
Police say they were called to the 1100 block of West Rockland Street in North Philadelphia around 2 a.m. Saturday.
The victim says he was walking in the area when he was approached by two men wearing hoodies.
He says they demanded money, and a confrontation ensued.
The suspects pulled out a gun, and shot the man in the leg, and pistol-whipped him.
The victim was taken to Einstein Hospital in stable condition.
