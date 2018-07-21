Man shot in leg following attempted robbery in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Action Cam was on the scene of an attempted robbery and assault that ended in a shooting.

Police say they were called to the 1100 block of West Rockland Street in North Philadelphia around 2 a.m. Saturday.

The victim says he was walking in the area when he was approached by two men wearing hoodies.

He says they demanded money, and a confrontation ensued.

The suspects pulled out a gun, and shot the man in the leg, and pistol-whipped him.

The victim was taken to Einstein Hospital in stable condition.

