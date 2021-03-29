Man shot, killed in Philadelphia Mills mall identified as detective's stepson; suspect sought

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10457347" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 over deadly shooting at Philadelphia Mills Mall on March 29, 2021.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The man who was shot and killed inside the food court of the Philadelphia Mills mall on Monday evening has been identified.Police said 21-year-old Dominic Billa was shot multiple times in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.District Attorney Larry Krasner confirmed that Billa was the stepson of a detective assigned to his office's Homicide/Non-Fatal Shooting Unit."I extend my deepest condolences to our Detective, and to the loved ones of Mr. Billa. We are outraged over the violence that claimed the life of this young man," Krasner said in a statement.The shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 1400 block of Franklin Mills Circle near the mall's orange entrance.Action News obtained the dispatch calls that were recorded just moments after the shooting."Near the food court...reports of gunshots from inside...someone possibly shooting in that mall...a person with a gun," dispatch said.Police say it all began with a fistfight between a large group of people inside the former Franklin Mills mall.Part of the fight can be seen in security video from a food court shop that was posted on Instagram. Workers could be seen clearing out as people begin to run away from the fight."At some point or another, an individual pulled out a weapon, fired at least five rounds into our decedent," said Sgt. Eric Gripp with the Philadelphia Police Department.Action News is told the victim posted a video on social media before the shooting, sharing that he was going to be at the mall.No other injuries were reported.Yaimmie Letona of Trenton, New Jersey was sitting three tables away with her family when the gunfire broke out."We went to the bathroom and when we came back (the shooting happened). My mom and me started like running. Everybody started running, so I didn't know what to do. I was going crazy. Being pregnant, my pressure went down, up," said Letona.In the wake of mass shootings across the country, the gunfire proved to be a terrifying experience for shoppers who left their shopping carts behind and ran."They just told us to start running, get out of the mall because somebody is shooting. So we started running, left carts and everything," said Marcella Walls of Mickleton, New Jersey.The mall was put on lockdown as officers searched for the gunman."Workers inside the mall, the mall is very large, locked themselves down inside so we had our K-9 and SWAT team go through the entire mall one business at a time to make sure that the shooter was not on location," said Gripp.The mall remained closed for the rest of Monday night.Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the shooter is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.