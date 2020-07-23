Man shot in the back runs to his girlfriend's house in Port Richmond, police say

PHILADELPHIA -- A man is hospitalized after being shot in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section early Thursday.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 3400 block of Braddock Street.

Officers arrived to find a 32-year-old man shot multiple times in the back.

Police said the man told them he ran to his girlfriend's house after the shooting.

So far there is no word on any suspects or a motive for the shooting.
