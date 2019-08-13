Man shot inside Four Points Sheraton Hotel in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a hotel shooting that left a man injured in Northeast Philadelphia.
Chopper 6 was over the Sheraton Hotel in the 9400 block of Roosevelt Boulevard Monday night.
Police say the man believed to be in his 40s, was shot in the stomach.
The victim was taken to Jefferson Hospital Torresdale campus for care.
No arrests or word on a motive for the shooting.
