Man shot inside Four Points Sheraton Hotel in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a hotel shooting that left a man injured in Northeast Philadelphia.

Chopper 6 was over the Sheraton Hotel in the 9400 block of Roosevelt Boulevard Monday night.

Police say the man believed to be in his 40s, was shot in the stomach.

The victim was taken to Jefferson Hospital Torresdale campus for care.

No arrests or word on a motive for the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northeast philadelphiaphilly newshotelshooting
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run in Bensalem
Victim's family speaks out about deadly hit-and-run
Dispute between 2 males ends in shooting at El station in Center City
Girl, 3, attacked with machete in Olney; mother arrested: Police
Delaware dog boarding company apologizes after animal dies
Man arrested after crashing stolen van in Kensington
Radnor Township to fine providers to combat sagging cables
Show More
Suspect accused of setting car fires in North Philadelphia identified
Beach umbrella safety a concern after boy impaled in Mass.
Philadelphia man convicted of human trafficking, rape
Friends of Bryn Mawr being held in Kuwait press for her release
AG Barr says 'irregularities' found at Jeffrey Epstein jail
More TOP STORIES News