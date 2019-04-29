PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A gunman shot a man inside a takeout restaurant in the city's Olney section Sunday night.
It happened just before 11 p.m. on the 1300 block of Olney Avenue.
Police said a 27-year-old man got into an argument inside the United Chicken Grill.
According to investigators, another man then pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the stomach.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police are now reviewing surveillance camera video to help with the investigation.
Man shot inside Olney takeout restaurant
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More