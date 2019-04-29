Man shot inside Olney takeout restaurant

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A gunman shot a man inside a takeout restaurant in the city's Olney section Sunday night.It happened just before 11 p.m. on the 1300 block of Olney Avenue.Police said a 27-year-old man got into an argument inside the United Chicken Grill.According to investigators, another man then pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the stomach.The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Police are now reviewing surveillance camera video to help with the investigation.