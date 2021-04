PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for two suspects after a man was shot inside a laundromat on Tuesday night.It happened around 9 p.m. on the 5800 block of Market Street in West Philadelphia.Police say a 52-year-old man was shot in the head and twice in the leg while inside the business.The victim was rushed to an area hospital where he's listed in critical condition.No arrests have been made. Police are looking for two men who fled the laundromat after the shooting.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.