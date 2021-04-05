officer involved shooting

Man shot, killed by officer after stealing police vehicle in Atlantic County, New Jersey

Man shot, killed by police officer after stealing vehicle: Sources

BUENA VISTA, New Jersey -- A driver involved in a crash in southern New Jersey stole a police car and led officers on a chase that ended when an officer fatally shot him, the state Attorney General's office said.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. Monday in Buena Vista, Atlantic County, and police there soon responded along with officers from nearby Franklin Township.

After a Franklin officer got out his cruiser, a male driver involved in the crash got in the police vehicle and drove away, authorities said.

Officers pursued the cruiser and the chase soon ended in another area of Buena Vista, where an "encounter" between the man and police ensued, according to the attorney general's office.

Further details on the encounter were not disclosed, but authorities said it ended when a Franklin officer shot and killed the man, whose name was not released.

Chopper 6 over death investigation in Atlantic County, NJ on April 5, 2021.



The shooting will be investigated by the attorney general's office, which is standard policy when an officer fires his weapon.

It did not appear that anyone was injured in the initial crash, which remains under investigation.
