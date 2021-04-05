body found

Man shot, killed by police officer after stealing vehicle in Atlantic County, NJ: Sources

By
BUENA VISTA, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway in Atlantic County, New Jersey after a man was shot and killed by a police officer on Monday afternoon.

A large police presence can be seen near Union and Oak roads just off Route 40 in Buena Vista Township.

Sources tell Action News that the incident started with an accident on Harding Highway about a mile away from the crime scene.

A man involved in the accident is accused of stealing a Franklin Township police vehicle and leading officers on a chase. The man was later shot and killed by Franklin Township police, Action News has learned.

The view from Chopper 6 shows the law enforcement vehicles scattered across the closed roadway.

Chopper 6 over death investigation in Atlantic County, NJ on April 5, 2021.



There was no immediate word on the man's identity.

New Jersey State Police and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office are handling the investigation.
