Man shot, killed during attempted robbery in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead after he was shot during an attempted robbery on Monday afternoon in North Philadelphia.
The shooting happened shortly after 1:20 p.m. in the 1700 block of North 27th Street.
According to police, the man who was killed - described as a black male in his 30s - was shot twice in the chest.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say there is a person in custody and a weapon has been recovered.
There was no immediate word on the circumstances of this shooting.
