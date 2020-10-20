Man shot, killed by person he attempted to rob in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A would-be robber was shot and killed by the man he was allegedly targeting Tuesday morning in the city's Strawberry Mansion section, according to Philadelphia police.The shooting happened in the 2600 block of North Napa Street just before 10 a.m.According to investigators, a 31-year-old armed man attempted to rob another man when the second male pulled out a gun and shot the would-be robber in the chest.The robbery suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.The man who opened fire was being questioned by police, investigators said.