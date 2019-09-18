Man shot, killed in Lawncrest

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a 22-year-old man in the city's Lawncrest section Wednesday.It happened behind a home on the 400 block of Van Kirk Street around 1:20 a.m.The man pronounced dead at the hospital.Investigators said the victim used to live in the home with his girlfriend and 1-year-old son.Police said they are still trying to figure out why he was at the home, who shot him, and why.