PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a 22-year-old man in the city's Lawncrest section Wednesday.
It happened behind a home on the 400 block of Van Kirk Street around 1:20 a.m.
The man pronounced dead at the hospital.
Investigators said the victim used to live in the home with his girlfriend and 1-year-old son.
Police said they are still trying to figure out why he was at the home, who shot him, and why.
Man shot, killed in Lawncrest
