Man dies after shooting in Northern Liberties; at least 12 shots fired

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city's Northern Liberties section on Thursday night.It happened around 5:25 p.m. on the 600 block of Green Street.Police say a 20-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest, leg and shoulder. The man was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, three suspects exited a vehicle and opened fire on the victim before fleeing the scene. At least 12 shots were fired.No arrests have been made.The vehicle is described as a dark or black Jeep with tinted windows, possibly an older model Jeep Grand Cherokee, says Small.The victim has not been identified.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.