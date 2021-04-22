Man dies after shooting in Northern Liberties; at least 12 shots fired

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man dies after shooting in Northern Liberties; at least 12 shots fired

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city's Northern Liberties section on Thursday night.

It happened around 5:25 p.m. on the 600 block of Green Street.

Police say a 20-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest, leg and shoulder. The man was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, three suspects exited a vehicle and opened fire on the victim before fleeing the scene. At least 12 shots were fired.

No arrests have been made.

The vehicle is described as a dark or black Jeep with tinted windows, possibly an older model Jeep Grand Cherokee, says Small.

The victim has not been identified.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimeshooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed in crash on NJ Turnpike in Mercer County
Puppy stolen outside Philly hotel reunited with owner
Showboat set to open massive arcade, sports bar in AC
Action News Mornings Awards & Action News Band performs
Philadelphia officer arrested after allegedly pointing gun at man
Vehicle tag thefts on the rise in Philly; possibly connected to carjackings
DA: Gunman in Lehigh Valley shooting spree had concealed carry permit
Show More
Custodians help rescue man who fell into creek: 'Help me, help me'
Daunte Wright funeral: Rev. Sharpton delivers eulogy at service
UPenn, Drexel requiring students to be vaccinated for fall semester
Senate passes Asian American hate crime bill 94-1
Philadelphia's Leslie Odom Jr. nominated for historic pair of Oscars
More TOP STORIES News