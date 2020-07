EMBED >More News Videos More than 30 people have been shot since Friday across Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot and killed on Monday afternoon in Philadelphia's Logan section, police said.According to police, the 41-year-old man was shot once in the head and two times in the neck in the 4600 block of Broad Street, near Belfield Avenue, at about 4 p.m.He was pronounced dead on scene, police said.No arrests have been made.This shooting comes after a violent weekend in Philadelphia. Between Friday and today, a total of 34 people were shot in Philadelphia. Nine of those shot have died.