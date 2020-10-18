Man shot, killed in the city's Cedarbrook section: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide Saturday in the city's Cedarbrook section.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 8200 hundred block of Lowber Avenue.


Police say a man in his 40's, was shot in the chest.

The victim, whose identity remains unknown, was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where he died a short time later.


There has been no arrest made at this time.
