Man shot, killed in the city's Cedarbrook section: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide Saturday in the city's Cedarbrook section.The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 8200 hundred block of Lowber Avenue.Police say a man in his 40's, was shot in the chest.The victim, whose identity remains unknown, was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where he died a short time later.There has been no arrest made at this time.