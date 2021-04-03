Man shot, killed in the city's Logan section: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police in the 35th district are investigating a homicide that left one man dead in the city's Logan section.The shooting happened Friday just before 8:30 p.m. on the 6000 block of North Beechwood Street.Officials say a man believed to be in his early 20's was shot three times, once in the left elbow, upper left arm, and upper back.The victim, whose identity remains unknown, was transported by police to Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.No weapon has been recovered, officials say.There has been no word on any arrests made at this time.