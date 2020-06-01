Man dies after being shot multiple times in East Mount Airy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the gunman who killed a man in East Mount Airy Monday.

It happened just after midnight near the intersection of Duval and Musgrave streets.

Police said it was there they found a man in his 20s with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police have no word on a motive for the shooting.
