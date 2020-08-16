Man shot multiple times in torso, listed in critical condition: Police

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Wilmington police are investigating a shooting Saturday.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on the 2500 block of North Tatnall Street.

Police say a 28-year-old man was shot multiples times in the torso.

The victim whose identity remains unknown is listed in critical condition at Christiana Hospital.

No word on any arrests made at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilmingtoncrimegun violence
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Community members, Philly recording artist Beanie Sigel calls to end gun violence
Parents, students rallied in Bucks County amid district's 100 percent virtual plan through Nov. 11
Health dept. recommends Chester Co., Delco schools to start all-virtual
Teen shot and killed in North Philadelphia
Police ID man killed in NJ Turnpike crash in Carneys Point
North Wildwood bar owner charged for social distancing violations
Driver who ran red light, crashed claims he was being chased: Police
Show More
Vigil held for 5-year-old Montco girl who died during tropical storm
Villanova warns students after video shows large gathering on campus
AccuWeather: Cooler, Periods Of Rain Sunday
Pres. Trump's brother hospitalized, 'very ill,' sources say
Rescuers reunited with the people they saved from floodwaters
More TOP STORIES News