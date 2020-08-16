Man shot multiple times in torso, listed in critical condition: Police

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Wilmington police are investigating a shooting Saturday.
The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on the 2500 block of North Tatnall Street.
Police say a 28-year-old man was shot multiples times in the torso.
The victim whose identity remains unknown is listed in critical condition at Christiana Hospital.
No word on any arrests made at this time.
